Second hand Royal Enfield Classic 350 in 81 thousand with 12 months warranty plan-Royal Enfield Classic 350: This company will give 2 lakhs, not just 81 thousand, will get 12 months warranty

Cruiser bikes are the most sought after bikes with cheap mileage in India. In which mainly Royal Enfield bikes are sold the most. In which the name of Classic 350 comes in a major way.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the best selling bikes of its company which is liked for its style and mileage. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.79 lakh which goes up to Rs 2.06 lakh in the top model.

If you also want to buy this bike but do not have a huge budget of 2 lakh rupees. So know here about the offer in which you can take this bike home for just 81 thousand rupees instead of 2 lakhs.

Before knowing the details of the offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of this Royal Enfield Classic 350. The Classic 350 is a stylish bike that has created a decent market in the cruiser segment. In this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 346 cc engine.

This engine is based on air cooled fuel injection technology. This engine can generate 19.36 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. Giving better braking system to the bike, disc brakes have been given in both its front and rear wheels. The big fuel tank of 13.5 liters has been given in the bike.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 41.93 km on one liter of petrol. After knowing the details of this bike, now know the complete details of the offers available on this bike. For those who do not have the budget to buy a new bike, the best option is a certified second hand bike.

Which is offered by the second hand vehicle selling website CARS24 which has listed the Royal Enfield Classic 350 for sale on its site. Whose price has been kept only 81 thousand rupees.

According to the information available on the site, this is the 2015 model of Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike. It has covered 13,095 kms till now. The ownership of the bike is first. The insurance of this bike is valid till 4 February 2022. The registration of the bike is at DL-9C RTO office in Delhi.

