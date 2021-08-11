Second Hand Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in 91K with 1 Year Warranty Plan-Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Buy from here for Rs 91K, not 3 lakhs, will get 1 year warranty

When it comes to the cruiser bike segment in India, there are only a few select bikes in front of us. In which the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 stands out as a major name. This bike is that cruiser bike of Royal Enfield, has been made in a tremendous retro look with a strong engine.

The starting price of this bike is Rs 2.98 lakh which goes up to Rs 3.20 lakh in the top model. Due to the price of this bike, there are many people who are not able to buy it even after liking it because so much budget cannot be made.

Keeping such people in mind, we are going to tell you the offer in which you will be able to take this bike home at less than half the price. But before knowing the details of the offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

The Continental GT 650 is a premium bike from Royal Enfield. The company has launched it in five variants. The powerful engine of 648 cc has been given in the bike. This engine generates 47.65 PS of power and 52 Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Disc brakes and tubeless tyres have been provided in both the wheels of the bike. With which ABS dual channel system has also been given. After knowing the details of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, now you know the complete details of the offers available on this bike. (read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Actually, CARS24, a website that sells second hand vehicles, has listed this bike on its site, whose price has been kept at only 91 thousand rupees. According to the information on the website, the model of this bike is 2014.

This bike has run 18 thousand kilometers so far. The ownership of the bike is first. It is registered at DL-03 RTO office in Delhi. One year warranty is being given by the company on the purchase of this bike. With which a seven-day money back guarantee will also be given.

According to this guarantee, if you do not like this bike within seven days of purchase, you can return it to the company. After which the company will refund the full money to you.





