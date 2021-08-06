Second Hand Smart Tv sony samsung on amazon

Second hand TV: In India, many types of TVs can be bought in the offline market including the online market and some are also available in the low price segment. But for this, many users have to compromise with the brand, but today we are going to tell you about the TVs of brands like Samsung, Sony. These can be bought from the second hand market for less price.

Sony Bravia 43 inch 4K

Sony bravia 43 inch Smart TV can be purchased on Amazon in Renewed Condition. This is a 4K Ultra HD TV. This is an Android Smart TV. According to the information given on Amazon, the price of this TV is Rs 53990, while the actual price is Rs 74,900. Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Eros Now can be used on this TV. Also it comes with WiFi support. It has USB connector and HDMI connector. The sound output of this TV is 20 Watts.

Sony Bravia 43 inch

This is the second TV apart from the Sony Bravia 43 Inch 4K and it is a FullHD LED Smart TV. This TV is available on Amazon and 6 months warranty has also been given on it. Also, you can buy it in Easy EMI. This TV supports Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube Kids, Sony LIV, Bigflix, Youtube apps.

Samsung 27 inch M5 Smart

Samsung 27 inch M5 Smart can be bought on Amazon in Renewed Condition. This monitor can be bought for Rs 17437 and its size is 27 inches, while the old price is Rs 23190. Only Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Apple TV streaming can be accessed on it.

Tip: Before buying Renewed Condition TV from Amazon, read the complete information carefully. Also read the warranty information carefully. This is not a new TV and there may be some scratches and marks on the old TV.







