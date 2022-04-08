Second hand TVS Jupiter from 20 to 25 thousand with finance plan read full details

Like the bike segment in the two wheeler sector, the demand for the scooter segment is also increasing very fast. In the long range of scooters present in this segment, today we are talking about TVS Jupiter, which comes in the top list of best selling scooter in its company as well as in the country.

TVS Jupiter has been launched by the company in the market with an initial price of Rs 66,998 and this price goes up to Rs 80,973 on going to the top variant.

If you like this TVS Jupiter, then here we are telling you the complete details of the offers available on this scooter so that you can choose the best option in the least budget.

The offers on TVS Jupiter have come from the online second hand two wheeler buying and selling website, out of which we are going to tell you the details of the best offers.

The first offer on TVS Jupiter has come from the OLX website where its 2014 model is listed for sale. The price of this scooter has been kept at Rs 20,000 but there is no offer or plan with it.

The second offer comes from the DROOM website where the 2015 model of the scooter has been listed for sale. Here the price of this scooter has been kept at Rs 22,483 and with this you can also get an easy finance plan.

The third offer on TVS Jupiter has come from the BIKEDEKHO website where its 2016 model is listed for sale. Its price on the website has been kept at Rs 25,000 but there is no plan or finance offer with it.

After reading the details of the offers available on TVS Jupiter, if you want to buy this scooter, then before that know the complete details of the engine, features and specification of this scooter.

Talking about the engine and power of the scooter, a single cylinder engine of 109.7 cc has been given in it. This engine generates power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of drum brake has been given in both its front and rear wheels. Also alloy wheels and tubeless tyres have been added.

Regarding the mileage of TVS Jupiter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 64 kmpl. This mileage has been certified by ARAI.