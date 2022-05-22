Second NYC suspect sought in deadly shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay also wanted for two armed robberies



The second New York Metropolis suspect concerned in the homicide of 11-year-old Kihara Te is also wanted for a pair of armed robberies that befell a month earlier than the deadly shooting in the Bronx.

Omar Bojang, 18, was charged with driving a scooter round 4:50 pm on 165 Fox Road on Might 16 earlier than firing on his 15-year-old passenger, and Tay was fatally wounded by a stray bullet whereas standing outdoors. Police mentioned the woman was not the goal. The video exhibits the scooter a 13-year-old boy fleeing from them and the passenger operating away earlier than firing at him.

The 15-year-old was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Friday and charged with homicide, manslaughter and possession of two prison weapons.

The New York Police Division mentioned Saturday that Bozang was also wanted in reference to the April 22 snatching of two weapons between the forty second Princeton border.

NYC teen arrested for killing 11-year-old Kihara Tai, second suspect sought

At roughly 2 a.m. April 18, a 46-year-old male sufferer reached out to at the very least three males behind an condominium constructing on Bojang and Webster Avenue after arranging a gathering to purchase merchandise via a digital media platform, police mentioned.

One of the suspects displayed a firearm and hit the sufferer on the pinnacle, whereas others forcibly eliminated his pockets containing his credit score and debit playing cards, police mentioned. The boys fled on foot.

4 days later, Bojang and at the very least two males contacted a 28-year-old male sufferer inside the identical constructing on April 22 at roughly 8:50 a.m. Police mentioned that they had once more organized an internet assembly to buy unspecified merchandise. One man displayed a firearm and hit the sufferer on the pinnacle, whereas others forcibly eliminated his Samsung watch, cellphone and pockets containing $ 100, police mentioned. The boys fled on foot. The sufferer had bruises and wounds on his brow however refused to take therapy.

A mixed 10,000 reward is being provided for info resulting in Tay’s homicide.

NYPD Commissioner Kichant Sewell tweeted a photograph of Bojang on Friday, promising: “We’ll get justice for 11-year-old Kihara Tai.”

These with info are requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The general public can also go surfing to the Crime Stoppers web site and submit suggestions at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential.