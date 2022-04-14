Second Texas bus drops off migrants near US Capitol in Washington, DC



A second bus from Texas arrived at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, carrying more than a dozen people. Illegal immigrants As part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new plan to address federal immigration policy during an ongoing border crisis.

Abbott announced last week that he was directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to relocate migrants released from federal custody in Texas to other parts of the country and its capital.

Fourteen immigrants alighted from a bus in a block from Union Station on First Street. Immigrants are said to be from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Colombia.

A man who identified himself as Juan of Colombia told Gadget Clock that he flew to Mexico and crossed the Rio Grande into the United States.

Juan and his friend said they were going to New York to join their friends. Juan says he wants to be a barber.

At 4:45 in the morning, the Capitol police came to ask questions. Members of a Catholic charity arrive, waiting for immigrants, who began walking at Union Station at 4:47 p.m.

Thursday’s arrival follows the first bus, which arrived in the country’s capital on Wednesday morning. The bus also carried immigrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Colombia. Gadget Clock has learned that they are from the Del Rio sector of Texas.

According to TDEM, Abbott’s plan is already working. The agency told Gadget Clock on Monday that many of the communities that reached out for support – from Rio Grande Valley to Terrell County – have said the federal government has stopped moving immigrants to their town since Abbott’s April 6 announcement.

TDEM said it sent buses to border communities over the weekend where they coordinated with authorities to identify these migrants. The agency added that each bus has the capacity and supplies to transport 40 freed immigrants from the Texas community to Washington, DC.

The governor’s legal authority to transport immigrants to the U.S. capital remains questionable. 2012 Supreme Court Case Arizona v. United States prevents states from formulating their own immigration policy

Abbott insists the federal government is failing to address the situation.