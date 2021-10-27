second wife Kranti Redkar is actress; Boli – getting threats to hang him at the crossroads

After Aryan’s case came to the fore, there have been two parties in the country. One side is supporting Shahrukh and his son, while the other side is supporting NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the drug case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, has been in constant discussions. Sameer Wankhede is known for his tough image and tough action against criminals, but he has been embroiled in controversy after the arrest of Shahrukh’s son Aryan.

Ever since Sameer Wankhede took the Aryan case in his hands, many allegations are being leveled against him. NCP leader Nawab Malik is also making new allegations against Wankhede every day.

Malik shared the nikahnama of Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday. After which a Qazi came forward and claimed that Sameer Wankhede was the first Muslim and in the year 2006 his marriage was done by this Qazi. The name of the Qazi is being told as Muzammil Ahmed.

Malik alleged that Sameer became an IRS officer by getting a fake cast certificate and snatched the rights of a Dalit.

Apart from this, Nawab Malik had also said that there was also an international drug mafia in the cruise. Bearded and Sameer Wankhede have some relation. Sameer with a beard is a friend of Wankhede. Get all the CCTVs of Cruise removed, everything will be known.

Nawab Malik also claimed that if evidence is extracted from Sameer Wankhede’s call details and CCTV, then the whole truth will come out and if he is proved wrong then he will quit politics.

Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar defends

After repeated attacks by Nawab Malik, now Samir Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar has come to his rescue. She said on Tuesday that my husband is not a liar and he is an honest man. Some people have trouble with his style of working.

Kranti Redkar defended Sameer and said that if my husband had taken money, we would have lived in big bungalows. All the allegations against Sameer are false. Earlier, Sameer’s father Gyandev had said that my son is paying the price of honesty. We had an intercaste marriage but I or my wife never changed my religion.

Kranti tweeted that me and my husband Sameer were born in Hinduism. We never changed our religion. We respect all religions. Sameer’s father is also a Hindu but he married a Muslim woman, who is no longer in this world. The marriage that Sameer had done earlier was done under the Special Marriage Act, due to which he got divorced in 2016. We got married in the year 2017 under the Hindu Marriage Act. Kranti Redkar also told that we are getting threats of being cut and hanged at the crossroads.