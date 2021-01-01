Secret FBI documents reveal that the Saudi government was not involved in the 9/11 attacks conspiracy: Was Saudi Arabia involved in the 9/11 plot? The truth revealed in the intelligence document

It’s been 20 years since the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Did Saudi Arabia play a role in the attack? This question has come up from time to time. What is the truth even though the Gulf countries have denied these claims? The FBI has released a detailed document in this regard. It details the kidnappers’ contacts with Saudi friends in the United States. Document There is no evidence in this document to prove that the Saudi government was involved in the 9/11 attacks.The FBI has released a new 16-page document relating to logistical support to two Saudi men kidnapped in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Documents suggest the kidnappers were in contact with their Saudi counterparts in the United States, but there is no evidence that the Saudi government was involved in the plot.The documents were released on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the attack, after President Joe Biden ordered them to be released, which had been kept secret for years. In recent weeks, the victims’ families have been pressuring Biden to release the documents. They are trying to publish records that could be useful in an ongoing trial in New York. He has accused senior Saudi officials of involvement in the attack. The Saudi Arabian government has denied any involvement.

The Saudi embassy in Washington said Wednesday it supports the issuance of all documents “to permanently end the baseless allegations against our government.” Documents released on Saturday detail the interview of a man who applied for U.S. citizenship in 2015 and had frequent contact with Saudi citizens several years ago. Investigators say the same civilians provided “significant logistical support” to the kidnappers.