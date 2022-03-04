Secret Service arrests two men on weapons charges near Ukrainian Embassy in DC



The Secret Service arrested two men on Thursday morning near the Ukrainian embassy in the Georgetown area of ​​Washington, D.C., on suspicion of possessing weapons.

A spokesman for the Secret Service told Gadget Clock Digital that officials had seen the two men behaving suspiciously near a car in the area of ​​Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW, just blocks from the Ukrainian embassy.

The Washington Post reports that the two men told officers they drove from Indiana to fight as volunteers in the war in Ukraine.

One was arrested for carrying a prohibited weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal transportation of firearms, unregistered ammunition, unregistered firearms and carrying firearms without a license, while another was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon. Carrying a dangerous weapon.

According to a photo taken by Reuters, law enforcement unloaded a pile of military gear from the suspects’ car, including a green duffel bag and what appears to be a body armor plate.

A spokesman said the Secret Service did not disclose the identities of those arrested. The two have been taken to the second district station of the Metropolitan Police Department for processing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on foreign supporters to travel to the war-torn country and “join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world.”