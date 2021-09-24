Secret trial focuses on hidden microphone at Guantanamo prison

Mr Nasiri, 56, is accused of plotting an al Qaeda suicide bombing on a warship during a 2000 port visit to Aden, Yemen. Seventeen sailors died. His is one of two capital cases in the military commission system, along with an attempt to prosecute five detainees who were arrested in 2012 on charges of aiding in the September 11 attacks. Both the cases are pending in the pre-trial hearing.

This was Mr Nasiri’s first court appearance since January 2020. The 39 people currently jailed during the war have spent the first year or more of the pandemic in isolation with no visits to their lawyers and limited access to other prisoners and army guards. contain the outbreak at a remote base of about 6,000 residents.

The pandemic is hindering progress in the war court. Proceedings were canceled Wednesday after two prosecutors participating in the case from a courtroom annex in Crystal City, Va., developed symptoms of the coronavirus. The remote courtroom was set up during the pandemic, and all but two of the witnesses were being called to testify from there to avoid the need to send them to Guantanamo two weeks earlier for mandatory quarantine.

Defense attorneys have described a pattern of suspicious eavesdropping on confidential attorney-client communications, and call this a government intrusion into their moral duty to protect their work, particularly in the case of the death penalty.

In December 2013, Mr. Nasiri told his lawyers that the cell in which he had been meeting since 2008 was part of a secret CIA prison, where he was held in off-the-book custody in 2003–04. Shortly after that conversation, prosecutors responded to an 18-month-old request from Mr. Nasiri’s lawyers for information about the meeting premises. Camp Echo II, as it was called, was used as a black site.

By then, lawyers had learned that the device that looked like a smoke detector in the Camp Echo meeting room was actually a hearing device. Prosecutors brought military commanders to testify in open court that no one was listening to conversations between the detainees and their lawyers.

Defense lawyers said that the use of the black site again hurt Mr. Nasiri because he was tortured while being detained by the CIA in 2002-06. In response, Mr. Nasiri and his lawyers were deputed to a separate meeting place, two hidden microphones in Camp Delta.