Secretary Becerra, congressman spar over HHS ‘anti-racism’ policy



Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Besser denies the existence of racial-preference weights in the HHS, calling his own physician’s fee schedule report “incorrect information.”

Testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Health subcommittee on Wednesday, Bessara denied that the HHS had a policy that gave doctors financial incentives to implement an “anti-apartheid” plan.

“You are the secretary of the CMS. Does the anti-apartheid charge system have anything to do with the doctors’ fee schedule?” Missouri Representative Jason Smith asked.

“There is a fee schedule that takes into account that there is a huge disparity in access to healthcare in this country and in moving towards a system that will ensure that everyone who is entitled to care has equal access to it,” Bessera replied, pushing back. On Smith’s assessment.

In 2021, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention enacted a rule that would provide more funding if doctors proposed an “anti-racism” plan. The plan requires a “clinic-wide review” of doctors’ “anti-racism pledges” that give the nation a “political and social structure, not a physiological one.”

“And, in that fee schedule, does it carry different weights for different aspects of care based on one’s race?” Smith pressed Becerra on Monday.

“Based on only one race?” Besara asked. “No.”

The HHS policy of December 2021 includes merit-based incentives in the merit-based incentive payment system.

According to the HHS memo, “the plan should include a clinic-wide review of existing tools and policies, such as standard statements or guidelines for clinical practice,” according to the HHS memo, to ensure that these are linked and linked to anti-apartheid commitments. Understanding race as a social structure is not physiological. “

Bessera called the congressman’s claims of race-based incentives in health care “misleading” and “misinformation.”

The political advocacy group Do No Harm blasted the secretary’s denial in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital.

“It is of great concern that Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Besser denies the existence of the HHS rules, which provide higher compensation for doctors if they issue an ‘anti-apartheid’ plan from 2021,” he said. Stanley Goldfarb, chairman of Do No Harm, said.