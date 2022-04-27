Secretary of Defense Austin tells Gadget Clock how he believes the war in Ukraine will evolve



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in an extensive interview with Gadget Clock on Tuesday that he believes Ukraine needs “long-range artillery and tanks and armored vehicles” to fight Russia in the south and east.

After meeting with dozens of defense ministers at Germany’s Ramstein air base, Austin sat down with Gadget Clock’ National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin – at a rally – to “ensure we can do what Ukraine needs to succeed. Today is the war.”

“And as the war evolved, you saw that their demands changed a lot from the beginning, lots of anti-armor and anti-aircraft weapons,” Austin said. “But it’s a different kind of territory as fighting continues in the south and east of the country.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“They will need a variety of things to be able to shape the fight better,” he continued. “So, we go to long-range artillery and tanks and armor and see things like this.”

When Austin was asked if he thought the conflict would lead to the use of nuclear weapons, he said “I do not.”

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Russia’s nuclear program.

“My job is to offer the president a variety of options for anything. I feel confident that I can do whatever it takes,” he told Gadget Clock.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said “the risk is now enough” to turn the prospect of war in Ukraine into a nuclear conflict.

In Ukraine, the Americans have built a tribute wall for the victims of the Russian war

On Tuesday, Austin called the rhetoric “dangerous” and “helpless.”

He told Griffin, “We have repeatedly said that a nuclear war cannot be won by both sides. And so I think that such saber-rattling and rhetoric is simply helpless.”

Austin said it was difficult to say “to inspire Mr Lavrov” to make such remarks, “but again, I think such talk should be avoided.”

In the end, Austin said he believed “every day” was important in Ukraine’s war against Russia.

“Every day is important in this kind of fight,” he said. “And so we want to make sure that as this fight develops, the Ukrainians have what they need to succeed and that they can succeed. They believe.”

“And yet, I believe that and all the nations that were at home today, believe it,” Austin added.