Secretary of Defense COVID: Lloyd J. Austin announces on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19



U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin announced Sunday on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Austin met with President Biden on Tuesday, Dec. 21, more than a week since he reportedly began to experience symptoms and tested negative that morning.

Austin is fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, which he gives credit for rendering the infection to a much more mild state.

Until further notice, he will be attending meetings virtually in order to retain all authorities.

He reassures the public, “My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions,” Austin continues, “The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one.”