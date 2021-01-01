Section 144 in Lucknow: Section 144 applies in Lucknow

Highlights Prohibition to bring tractor-trolley within 1 km perimeter of Vidhan Bhavan

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is coming to Lucknow on September 10

Action will be taken if more than 5 people gather

Hemendra Tripathi, Lucknow

Section 144 has been implemented in Lucknow in the coming period in view of religious festivals, Corona epidemic and demonstrations of dams proposed by farmers ’organizations. Tractor-trolleys, horse-drawn carriages or bullock carts are prohibited within one kilometer of the Vidhan Bhavan.

As per the order issued by the Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) of Lucknow, Section 144 is applicable to maintain peace and order in Lucknow during the festival and during the intense agitation of farmers from September to October. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is coming to Lucknow on September 10. Which Article 144 is being looked at from a political point of view.

The administration took this decision considering the agitation and festivals of the farmers

Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia issued the order on Wednesday. It includes Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10, Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17, Anant Chaturdashi on September 19, Chehallum on September 28, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra / Vijayadashami on October 14 and Baravafat / Eid-e-Milad. October 19 etc. Festivals will be held. In addition, various entrance competition examinations will be held in the capital. He said that at present the possibility of disturbing the peace could not be ruled out due to the dharna demonstrations etc. proposed by various organizations of the Indian Farmers Union and various agitators. This can disturb the peace and order in the capital. With all these issues in mind, Section 144 has been implemented in Lucknow till October 5. Violation of section 144 as per the order issued will result in legal action under section 188.

Ban on all types of processions for one month

As per the order issued by Piyush Mordia, Joint Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, the city has complied with Section 144, no procession will take place for the next one month, or 5 or more persons will gather in one place. With the exception of the containment zone, only a fixed number of people, i.e. 50 per cent, will be present at all places exempted by the government for a specified period of time. Also, sound amplifying devices will not be used at any religious place, public place, procession or event from 10 pm to 6 am. In unavoidable circumstances, permission must be obtained from the Deputy Commissioner, Joint Commissioner of Police or Commissioner of Police.

‘The future of the farmers’ movement is like that of Shaheen Bagh’ … Is BJP making a mistake in assessing the challenges of the protesters in Western UP?

At the same time, with the exception of the police and paramilitary forces on duty within the boundaries of the Commissionerate, no person shall be allowed to use sticks, canes, sharp weapons, sharp knives, flammable substances, hand weapons etc. (This part of the order will apply to all ordinary people except the blind and disabled and the people of Sikhism who have grace). Meanwhile, insulting anyone’s religious texts or putting up any kind of poster banner in religious places and other places will also be completely banned.

Ban on drone shooting around government offices

Drone shooting or photography will be strictly prohibited within a one-kilometer radius of and around government offices and assembly buildings. Moreover, drone cameras will not be shot or photographed in any other place without the permission of the Commissioner of Police / Co-Commissioner of Police.

Legal action will be taken against rudeness with government employees or officials

Action will be taken if any kind of indecency is found from any police personnel, police officers, health workers, municipal and health department staff or cleaners etc. on duty within the limits of the Commissionerate. All types of events will be banned in the containment zone. Failure to do so will result in legal action for violations of the Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act, Lockdown and Section 144.

Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat: Rakesh Tikait challenged the election from Kisan Mahapanchayat? Understand the meaning of Sanjeev Balyan’s statement

Any person who spreads any such rumor or information through social media, oral, written or electronic, which hurts any community or religion or disturbs the peace, will be prosecuted. In addition, in compliance with the corona protocol in events such as weddings / weddings, 2 yards spacing, masks, sanitizers with the prescribed number must be used.