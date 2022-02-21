World

Security guard shot, killed in Georgia; search for 5 suspects continues

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Security guard shot, killed in Georgia; search for 5 suspects continues
Written by admin
Security guard shot, killed in Georgia; search for 5 suspects continues

Security guard shot, killed in Georgia; search for 5 suspects continues

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A security guard was shot dead at a Georgia car dealership over the weekend, and police are now searching for five people seen in surveillance images.

Officials responded by receiving word that a man had been shot at around 11am on Saturday. Decalub County Police Department told Fox 5 Atlanta that security guards were found at the scene.

Atlanta homicides, rapes rise despite reduction in violent crime: ‘Feels like’ Groundhog Day ”

The security guard was taken to hospital and later died. Henry Ashley, 24, is identified by his wife, Kyla Rushton.

“My goal right now is to get these people to get his justice,” Ruston told Fox 5.

This composite image from a surveillance image released by Decalb County Police shows the suspects in the February 19, 2022 murder of a security guard. (Decalub County Police Department)

This composite image from a surveillance image released by Decalb County Police shows the suspects in the February 19, 2022 murder of a security guard. (Decalub County Police Department)
(DeKalb County Police Department)

Atlanta Beauty Supply Store Steals More Than হাজার 15,000 For Hair: Report

The couple has a 4-year-old son who is now without a father.

Police have released a photo of five people walking through the parking lot so that anyone can identify at least one.

“I need to know why they did it,” Rushton said. “Why did they shoot him without leaving anything on him? Was he more valuable to them than the car?”

No arrests have been made in the case, and Ruston does not know which of the vehicles was stolen from the dealership at the time of the shooting.

READ Also  ashwin-eoin-morgan-fight-in-discussion-indian-women-cricketer-punam-raut-shown-gesture-of-sports-spirit-indw-vs-ausw-pink-ball-test-video - Ashwin-Morgan controversy Among women cricketer Poonam Raut presented an example of sportsmanship, the umpire gave not out yet returned to the pavilion; Watch Video

She said she and her husband were getting ready to buy a new home, but now she was unsure of the future.

Detectives have been called to 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta 404-577-8477 if they have information about the case or the five people in the photo.

#Security #guard #shot #killed #Georgia #search #suspects #continues

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  COVID Hospitalizations Top 2021 Surge Levels – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment