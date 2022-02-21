Security guard shot, killed in Georgia; search for 5 suspects continues



A security guard was shot dead at a Georgia car dealership over the weekend, and police are now searching for five people seen in surveillance images.

Officials responded by receiving word that a man had been shot at around 11am on Saturday. Decalub County Police Department told Fox 5 Atlanta that security guards were found at the scene.

The security guard was taken to hospital and later died. Henry Ashley, 24, is identified by his wife, Kyla Rushton.

“My goal right now is to get these people to get his justice,” Ruston told Fox 5.

The couple has a 4-year-old son who is now without a father.

Police have released a photo of five people walking through the parking lot so that anyone can identify at least one.

“I need to know why they did it,” Rushton said. “Why did they shoot him without leaving anything on him? Was he more valuable to them than the car?”

No arrests have been made in the case, and Ruston does not know which of the vehicles was stolen from the dealership at the time of the shooting.

She said she and her husband were getting ready to buy a new home, but now she was unsure of the future.

Detectives have been called to 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta 404-577-8477 if they have information about the case or the five people in the photo.