Security Guard stopped Smriti Irani at Gate, Shoot Cancel, Kapil Sharma Apologies her! Guard didn’t let Smriti Irani reach Kapil Sharma’s sets?

Everyone knows how famous The Kapil Sharma Show is, but some kind of controversy also keeps coming up from this set sometimes. Recently, news came from this show that Union Minister Smriti Irani was going to be seen here as a special guest. But something happened after which the show had to be canceled. Actually, Smriti Irani has started writing with her book ‘Lal Salaam’.

Smriti was going to be seen as a special guest on the show for the promotion and interaction of the book. It is reported that as soon as she reached the show, she was stopped by the security guards. According to the reports, the reason for this was that she was going inside without any security guard.

That’s why they have been stopped. Although Smriti Irani had explained a lot to the guard but the matter did not work out. Smriti tells the guard that she is going to be a guest and that she is also a union minister. But the guard didn’t believe anything.

That guard said that such big ministers do not travel without the police. When Smriti Irani could not explain to him, she left from there. One of the reasons for this was that he had a flight and he had to go.

It is learned that when the news of this matter reached Kapil Sharma, he got angry and slapped that guard. Kapil called Smriti Irani and apologized to her.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 14:45 [IST]