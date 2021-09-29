Security to Swami Chakrapani: Assess the threat to Swami Chakrapani, HC tells Center Center to reply: Threats from Dawood-Shakeel, Swami Chakrapani seeks restoration of Z security in Delhi High Court

Highlights Petition to restore owner’s Z category security

The next hearing in the case is set for October 5

Reduced cyclone safety range from Z to X.

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Center and Delhi Police to assess the threat posed by All India General Assembly chief Swami Chakrapani. Chakrapani has claimed that his life is in danger from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notices to the Home Ministry and Delhi Police and their lawyers sought time to file a reply to Chakrapani’s plea. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 5.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Chakrapani, sought directions from the authorities to restore the ‘Z’ category security given to him. Cyclone protection was reduced from ‘Z’ category to ‘X’ category. That means they only got one PSO.

His lawyers argued, “The level of security given to me (Chakrapani) is completely inadequate, my life is in grave danger.” He said that in addition to Dawood Ibrahim, Chakrapani has also received threats from Chhota Shakeel and his goons and other miscreants.

Advocate Ajay Digpol, appearing for the Delhi Police, said that a person is given protection on the basis of a police assessment of the danger to his life.

The petitioner and the National President of the Sant Mahasabha and the All India Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani, argued that on 23 September 2021, without prior notice and without giving any reason, his security was reduced from Z category to X category.