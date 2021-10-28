Sedition Law will be invoked against those celebrating the victory of Pakistan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath UP CM clarified

In fact, anti-national slogans were allegedly raised in four districts of the state after India lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that there will be a case of sedition against those celebrating Pakistan’s victory. The CM has also given instructions to register a case of sedition against such people.

Quoting the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), news agency ANI said, “In the case of sloganeering supported by the neighboring country in celebration of Pakistan’s victory in the Indo-Pak match on October 24, the UP Police arrested seven people from five districts. While four have been taken into custody. In fact, anti-national slogans were allegedly raised in some districts of the state after India lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Case against three J&K students in ‘Taj Nagri’: A case has been registered in Agra against three Kashmiri students accused of celebrating Pakistan’s victory. After the uproar, these students studying in Agra college were also suspended by the management. Three students from Kashmir reportedly expressed happiness over Pakistan’s victory at the RBS Engineering Technical Campus. It is alleged that the students raised anti-national slogans supporting Pakistan’s victory by putting up statuses on WhatsApp.

Teacher job done on status in support of PAK, arrested: At the same time, a teacher in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who posted a WhatsApp message expressing happiness over Pakistan’s victory on Sunday, was arrested on Wednesday following her expulsion from school. Neerja Modi school teacher Nafisa Attari had updated the status with a picture of Pakistani players saying “Jeet gaye… we have won”.

Two arrested in J&K too: On the other hand, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba, two more people were also detained for raising slogans in support of Pakistan after the match. Police had earlier registered a case under the stringent Unlawful (Prohibition) Act (UAPA) against some medical students residing in the hostel of SKIMS and Government Medical College in Karan Nagar, Srinagar. The action was taken after a video went viral on social media in which students and others were seen celebrating Pakistan’s victory and raising objectionable slogans.

‘SP, BSP and Congress never allow temple construction to happen’: The UP CM also said on Wednesday that if the SP, BSP or Congress were in power, they would never have allowed the Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. “Those who earlier denied the existence of Lord Ram, today they are claiming Lord Ram as their own,” he said after inaugurating 144 development schemes worth Rs 1132 crore in Gonda and laying the foundation stone. Along with this, he termed terrorism as a gift of Congress.