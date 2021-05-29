Sedona Prince Is Using Her Voice for Activism

Prince’s leg became noticeably swollen, the pain persisted, and she learned that her shin had not healed well in January 2019, which led to her having another operation in New York City. There, doctors discovered that part of her bone had died and was infected. They prescribed a large dose of the antibiotic through a catheter threaded into her arm and a large vein above her heart, her mother said. About two weeks after he flew back to his dorm, still on treatment, Prince felt feverish, weak and still.

“I was woken up at 3 am, straight out of bed, as his kidneys stopped – I mean straight out of bed, my heart was pounding,” Tambra Prince said. “And I heard, ‘She’s dying. To go.'”

Arriving at Prince’s dorm, less than an hour’s drive from her parents’ house in Liberty Hill, her mother took her to the hospital, where they learned the antibiotic had caused the toxins to rise in his kidneys to a level that could have led to damage.

“If people really knew how close she was to death, they would never criticize her if she missed a shot,” Tambra Prince said. “They were like, ‘I’m seeing a miracle.’ “

F. Perry Wilson, a kidney injury expert at Yale School of Medicine who was not involved in Prince’s recovery, said in a telephone interview that it was plausible that a high dose of this antibiotic could have cause a build-up of toxins and serious consequences. , depending on when the patient requested treatment.

A spokesperson for the Texas Sports Department declined to comment for this article, saying the department was unable to comment on a student-athlete’s health.

Prince has never played for Texas. After her freshman year, she transferred to Oregon and took a year off due to NCAA transfer rules.