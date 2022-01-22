See Eric Adams’ Speech to the City – Gadget Clock





New York City Mayor Eric Adams has solely been in workplace for 3 weeks, and already 5 NYPD officers have been shot, one fatally Friday night time.

An emotional, enraged mayor stepped to a podium at Harlem Hospital Friday night time, with one officer being ready for burial and one other preventing for his life, and delivered a strong message to the metropolis.

Eric Adams Speech

“It’s our metropolis towards the killers. It’s our metropolis towards the killers. This was simply not an assault on three courageous officers, this was an assault on the metropolis of New York, it’s an assault on the youngsters and households of this metropolis,” the mayor stated.

“We should save this metropolis collectively.”

See the mayor’s remarks, which run about 6:30 lengthy, in the participant above or click on right here.