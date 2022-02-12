See Her Last Skeleton Slide – Gadget Clock

World

NBC OLYMPICS KATIE UHLAENDER OLY037M01102022

Team USA’s Katie Uhlaender, in what is expected to be her final Winter Olympics in the skeleton, finished sixth in the event on Saturday.

The 37-year-old from Colorado has competed in five consecutive Winter Olympics dating back to 2006. While she has never won an Olympic medal, she placed fourth in 2014 and has six total medals in World Championship competitions.

Katie Uhlaender Olymics Final Slide

Skeleton Olympics Deaths: A Dangerous Event

It goes without saying that skeleton, Katie Uhlaender’s signature Winter Olympics event, is dangerous, given that athletes sliding down an icy track head-first on a tiny sled.

But no Olympians have died in the event, which was reintroduced to the Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002.

The luge has actually had a deadlier track record, with two deaths in practice runs leading up to the Winter Olympics in past years.

