See Highlights From 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony – Gadget Clock

Missed the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony? See all of the top moments here in pictures.





Maja Hitij/Getty Images Performers riding floats based on the twelve animals of the zodiac dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.





Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images Children perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.





Richard Heathcote/Getty Images The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium as performers dance during the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.





Matthew Stockman/Getty Images The flag of China and the flag of the IOC are raised during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.





Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images Children bearing snowflakes wave at the audience during the Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.





Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images Children carrying snowflake lanterns gather under the snowflake cauldron during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, in Beijing, on Feb. 20, 2022.





James Chance/Getty Images Xi Jinping, President of China, waves to spectators during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.