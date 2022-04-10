See it: Jogger attacked on street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
NEW YORK — New video has been released of jogger being attacked in Brooklyn.
It shows a man hitting a female’s backside last month while she was running on Central Avenue in Bushwick.
The woman turned around and went after the guy, but he pulled out a knife and started waving it at her.
The victim managed to get away unharmed and the attacker is still on the run.
Police say he was last seen wearing a dark-colored vest, blue pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, orange construction gloves, and black sneakers.
