See MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on this website today

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of MP Board 10th and 12th (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022) at 1 pm today. The results of 10th and 12th will be announced on the official website of the Board at mpresults.nic.in. This year, 18 lakh students had appeared for the 10th and 12th examinations of the MP Board. Students should bring their admission card with them to view the results. Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) and General Administration Inder Singh Parmar will announce the results.Results will be announced at 1 p.m. The board has released a list of three websites to facilitate the results based on the number of students, and students will be able to view their scorecards by visiting them. Below is a list of websites on which the results will be announced.mpresults.nic.inmpbse.mponline.gov.inmpbse.nic.in

MP Boards 10th, 12th Results 2022 can see the results like this on the website



Step 1- Candidates have to visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE to see the results of the examination.

Step 2- On the home page, they have to click on the link ‘MP Board Class 10th Result 2022’ or ‘MP Board Class 12th Result 2022’.

Step 3- After being redirected to another page, they will have to enter their MP board roll number and submit.

Step 4- After submitting the roll number, the result of MP board will appear on the 2022 screen.

Step 5- Candidates should check their marks and print it for future reference.