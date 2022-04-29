See MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on this website today
Results will be announced at 1 p.m. The board has released a list of three websites to facilitate the results based on the number of students, and students will be able to view their scorecards by visiting them. Below is a list of websites on which the results will be announced.
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 List of Official Websites
1- mpresults.nic.in
2- mpbse.mponline.gov.in
3-mpbse.nic.in
MP Boards 10th, 12th Results 2022 can see the results like this on the website
Step 1- Candidates have to visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE to see the results of the examination.
Step 2- On the home page, they have to click on the link ‘MP Board Class 10th Result 2022’ or ‘MP Board Class 12th Result 2022’.
Step 3- After being redirected to another page, they will have to enter their MP board roll number and submit.
Step 4- After submitting the roll number, the result of MP board will appear on the 2022 screen.
Step 5- Candidates should check their marks and print it for future reference.
