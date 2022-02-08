See Nathan Chen’s Reaction, Keegan Messing’s Son – Gadget Clock



The “Kiss and Cry” area where competitive figure skaters await their score has been a tradition for nearly 40 years, and some really heartwarming moments have already been caught on camera on the second day of the sport at the Beijing Olympics.

See all of the top moments here in pictures.





Getty Images Team USA’s Nathan Chen reacts after learning his historic score in the men’s single skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.





Getty Images Roman Sadovsky of Team Canada shrugged as he placed in the bottom of the Men Single Skating Short Program on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.





Getty Images As Keegan Messing of Team Canada, who arrived in Beijing just a day before he competed in the Men Single Skating Short Program because he had to be cleared to compete after testing positive for COVID-19, showed a photo of his son as the Alaska native waited for his score.





Getty Images Yuzuru Hanyu of Team Japan, a two-time defending Olympic gold medalist, knew he wasn’t going to get the score he wanted because of an early miscue during his short program. He fell all the way down to eighth place.





Getty Images Japan’s Shoma Uno, the reigning Olympic silver medalist, appeared stunned during the kiss and cry as he received a mark of 105.90 that sent him to third place in the men’s short program.





Getty Images Aleksandr Selevko of Team Estonia may have placed second to last in the men’s short program but he appeared to be a good spirit after skating with a dislocated shoulder.





Getty Images Donovan Carrillo of Team Mexico is living his “Olympic dream” and jumped with joy as he placed 19th in the men’s short program. He’s the first Mexican man to advance to the long program at the Olympics.