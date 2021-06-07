see Patch notes & everything new coming in game

Free Fireplace OB28 Replace: Test Patch Notes & Everything New Coming to the Game: With each second month, Garena introduces a significant replace to develop the game additional & make it extra thrilling for new and outdated gamers alike. Such is the OB28 Replace which is scheduled to hit the server tomorrow, June eighth. Much like the earlier updates, this time as properly, there some main gameplay modifications & additions of new components in the game. Learn this text for the detailed patch notes launched by Garena.





Take a look at Free Fireplace OB28 patch notes

Conflict Squad

Rank Season 7

Conflict Squad Season 7 begins June ninth

Gamers will get ‘Golden M1014’ for reaching a rank of Gold III and above

New Rank: Grandmaster

The highest 1000 gamers heroic gamers can be promoted to Grandmaster

Grandmaster I – Participant Rank 1-100

Grandmaster II – Participant Rank 101-300

Grandmaster III – Participant Rank 301-1000

Battle Royale (Traditional)

Merchandising Machine

Loot and buy restrict adjustment

Added ammo and armor restore equipment

Elevated buy restrict for sure objects.

Optimized loot on the bottom

Revival System

Time to seize the revival level: 14s ->33s

->33s Revival Level cooldown: 150s ->180s

->180s Revival Factors per game: 9 ->8

Rank Level Adjustment

Enhance the full output score rating of every match for all ranges.

Coaching Island

Enhance the capability of the Coaching Space from 20->25

Added airship in the social zone

Added Bumper vehicles in the race monitor

Leaderboard added to battle zones.

Pet Rumble mode: Garena Free Fireplace OB28 Replace Patch Notes

The matchmaking obtainable on June ninth.

4 new mini-games added to the scientists’ duties.

A new ability – “Entice” is obtainable for the pranksters.

Weapon and balances

New grenade – Ice Grenade (Accessible in Battle Royale & Conflict Squad)

Explosion Harm: 100

Explosion radius: 5 meters

Ice frost radius: 5 meters

Ice frost period: 10 seconds

Gamers contained in the frost zone may have scale back motion pace by 10%, hearth price by 20%. Additionally they are going to 5-10 harm/s.

New weapon – Mini UZI (Accessible in Battle Royale & Conflict Squad)

Base Harm: 17

Price of fireplace: 0.055

Variety of bullets: 18

Attachments: None

M1917 – Weapon stats adjustment

Minimal harm enhance: 36 ->45

Enhance efficient vary: +25%

Kord – Weapon stats adjustment

Accuracy: +28%

Fireplace price in Machine Gun Mode: +25%

Harm multiplier to Gloo Partitions, oil barrels, and automobiles: +100 ->+120%

M60 – Weapon stats adjustment

Elevated harm in machine-gun mode: +5.

Harm multiplier to Gloo Partitions, oil barrels, and automobiles: +60%

Kar98K – Weapon stats adjustment

Harm to legs and arms: +25%

Harm to the physique: -10%

Armor penetration: 0% -> +40%

Pets and characters

New character: D-Bee

Capability: Bullet Beats – When fired whereas shifting, motion pace elevated by 5/7/9/11/13/15%, accuracy elevated by 10/13/17/22/28/35%

Paloma

Arms Dealing: 30/60/90/120/150/180 – >45/60/75/90/105/120 is not going to take up cupboard space

Clu

Tracing Steps improved

Scan radius: 30/35/40/40/45/50m – >50/55/60/65/70/75m

– >50/55/60/65/70/75m Scan period: 5/5.5/6/6/6.5/7s – >5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5s

– >5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5s Cooldown: 50 s -> 75/72/69/66/63/60s

-> 75/72/69/66/63/60s Sharing enemy place to group from ability stage 4 ->1

Laura

Sharp Shooter: Elevated Accuracy 10/14/18/22/26/30 ->10/13/17/22/28/35% whereas utilizing the scope

New pet: Dr. Beanie

Talent: Dashy Duckwalk – When in a crouching place, the motion pace will increase by 30/40/60%

Gameplay and system

Further utilities and grenade gradual new settings

The new setting “grenade slot” is now obtainable in the settings menu

In-game voice instructions

In-game voice instructions are actually obtainable.

Fast message optimization

Optimizations

Gamers can now allow/disable merchandising machines and respawn factors in the minimap.

Animations optimized for Katana.

Optimize background for character web page.

Gamers can select the rank to be displayed.

(Supply: Sportskeeda)

