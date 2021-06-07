see Patch notes & everything new coming in game
Free Fireplace OB28 Replace: Test Patch Notes & Everything New Coming to the Game: With each second month, Garena introduces a significant replace to develop the game additional & make it extra thrilling for new and outdated gamers alike. Such is the OB28 Replace which is scheduled to hit the server tomorrow, June eighth. Much like the earlier updates, this time as properly, there some main gameplay modifications & additions of new components in the game. Learn this text for the detailed patch notes launched by Garena.
Take a look at Free Fireplace OB28 patch notes
Conflict Squad
Rank Season 7
- Conflict Squad Season 7 begins June ninth
- Gamers will get ‘Golden M1014’ for reaching a rank of Gold III and above
New Rank: Grandmaster
The highest 1000 gamers heroic gamers can be promoted to Grandmaster
- Grandmaster I – Participant Rank 1-100
- Grandmaster II – Participant Rank 101-300
- Grandmaster III – Participant Rank 301-1000
Battle Royale (Traditional)
Merchandising Machine
- Loot and buy restrict adjustment
- Added ammo and armor restore equipment
- Elevated buy restrict for sure objects.
- Optimized loot on the bottom
Revival System
- Time to seize the revival level:
14s->33s
- Revival Level cooldown:
150s->180s
- Revival Factors per game:
9->8
Rank Level Adjustment
- Enhance the full output score rating of every match for all ranges.
Coaching Island
- Enhance the capability of the Coaching Space from 20->25
- Added airship in the social zone
- Added Bumper vehicles in the race monitor
- Leaderboard added to battle zones.
Pet Rumble mode: Garena Free Fireplace OB28 Replace Patch Notes
- The matchmaking obtainable on June ninth.
- 4 new mini-games added to the scientists’ duties.
- A new ability – “Entice” is obtainable for the pranksters.
Weapon and balances
New grenade – Ice Grenade (Accessible in Battle Royale & Conflict Squad)
- Explosion Harm: 100
- Explosion radius: 5 meters
- Ice frost radius: 5 meters
- Ice frost period: 10 seconds
- Gamers contained in the frost zone may have scale back motion pace by 10%, hearth price by 20%. Additionally they are going to 5-10 harm/s.
New weapon – Mini UZI (Accessible in Battle Royale & Conflict Squad)
- Base Harm: 17
- Price of fireplace: 0.055
- Variety of bullets: 18
- Attachments: None
M1917 – Weapon stats adjustment
- Minimal harm enhance: 36 ->45
- Enhance efficient vary: +25%
Kord – Weapon stats adjustment
- Accuracy: +28%
- Fireplace price in Machine Gun Mode: +25%
- Harm multiplier to Gloo Partitions, oil barrels, and automobiles:
+100->+120%
M60 – Weapon stats adjustment
- Elevated harm in machine-gun mode: +5.
- Harm multiplier to Gloo Partitions, oil barrels, and automobiles: +60%
Kar98K – Weapon stats adjustment
- Harm to legs and arms: +25%
- Harm to the physique: -10%
- Armor penetration: 0% -> +40%
Pets and characters
New character: D-Bee
- Capability: Bullet Beats – When fired whereas shifting, motion pace elevated by 5/7/9/11/13/15%, accuracy elevated by 10/13/17/22/28/35%
Paloma
- Arms Dealing:
30/60/90/120/150/180– >45/60/75/90/105/120 is not going to take up cupboard space
Clu
- Tracing Steps improved
- Scan radius:
30/35/40/40/45/50m– >50/55/60/65/70/75m
- Scan period:
5/5.5/6/6/6.5/7s– >5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5s
- Cooldown:
50 s-> 75/72/69/66/63/60s
- Sharing enemy place to group from ability stage
4->1
Laura
- Sharp Shooter: Elevated Accuracy
10/14/18/22/26/30->10/13/17/22/28/35% whereas utilizing the scope
New pet: Dr. Beanie
- Talent: Dashy Duckwalk – When in a crouching place, the motion pace will increase by 30/40/60%
Gameplay and system
- Further utilities and grenade gradual new settings
- The new setting “grenade slot” is now obtainable in the settings menu
- In-game voice instructions
- In-game voice instructions are actually obtainable.
- Fast message optimization
Optimizations
- Gamers can now allow/disable merchandising machines and respawn factors in the minimap.
- Animations optimized for Katana.
- Optimize background for character web page.
- Gamers can select the rank to be displayed.
