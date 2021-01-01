See photo Shikhar Dhawan: See photo Shikhar Dhawan reached Vaishno Devi temple for darshan; Shikhar Dhawan shared photos of the darshan of Vaishno Devi temple; Shikhar Dhawan reaches Vaishno Devi on foot, shares pictures and writes – Childhood memories are fresh

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan visited Vaishno Devi on Thursday. His family was also with him. Sharing photos on Instagram, Dhawan evoked childhood memories. He wrote – The walking journey of Vaishno Devi was very good. I remember my childhood days when my father used to bring me here. But this time it was great to see my father Vaishnodevi.

Dhawan, popularly known as Gabbar among fans, further wrote – The journey was a lot of fun, enjoying sugarcane juice and Maggie on the way as a child. Old memories became fresh. A very special experience, which became even more special with the family.





Dhawan has been spending quality time with his family since the White Ball series in Sri Lanka. He will soon leave for the UAE to join Delhi Capitals for the second phase of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League.

Dhawan has scored the most runs in the first half so far. He has 380 runs in 8 matches at an average of 54.29. His team, on the other hand, is a table topper with 12 points after winning 6 of 8 matches.

