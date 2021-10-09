See Pixel 6 Pro together and take apart in leaked video

While Google has already shared a lot about its upcoming Pixel 6 Pro flagship, including its bold exterior design, two new videos posted on YouTube reveal what Google will probably never show us: What it looks like on the inside, how to put it together, and how to take it apart.

Two videos, which appear to have been used for some sort of training purposes, show how to assemble and disassemble the Pixel 6 Pro. It doesn’t look like these were intended to be released publicly, as they are extremely focused on showing the specific steps to put together and take the phone apart, include no voiceover, and have low-quality graphics, text. There is a mishmash of, and music. That being said, the videos are still worth watching, as they are a fascinating step-by-step look at how a smartphone is actually put together.

The videos also hint at some Pixel 6 Pro features that Google hasn’t publicly confirmed yet. The assembly video mentions a connector for an ultra wideband chip, and both videos show separate steps for a mmWave SKU and a sub-6GHz SKU, backing up information found in a recent FCC filing. And several clear shots reveal that the phone packs a strong 19.26Wh battery.

I have to say I never saw this wide hit the web before the phone’s launch, perhaps setting a new high bar in the ongoing saga of Google smartphones leaking ahead of their official release. This week, another leak revealed the second-generation Pixel Stand and marketing images of the Pixel 6 Pro and smaller Pixel 6. And if you want to know what the Pixel 6 Pro might actually look like in your hand, there’s a leak for that too.

Google is set to reveal more about the Pixel 6 lineup at an event on October 19.