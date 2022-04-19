See Sidharth Malhotra as Rohit Shetty’s hard hitting cop for his next cop universe film | Rohit Shetty’s next in Cop Universe, first picture with Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra's Cop Look Interestingly, Sidharth Malhotra is also seen in the role of a cop in his next film, Thank God. Sharing his first look from this film, Sidharth Malhotra wrote – Let me say hi to Rohit Shetty. Commenting on this picture of Siddharth, Rohit Shetty wrote – Aaja, anyway S is already in the name. Actually, all the officers of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe are named S – Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Debut with Dharma Productions Siddharth Malhotra's career started with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar launched Sidharth Malhotra with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in his film Student Of The Year. Even though Sidharth Malhotra was not from the industry but his stunning looks gave him a lot of buzz from this film. After this Siddharth Malhotra became a favorite of Dharma Productions and he worked in many films of Dharma Productions. Siddharth got success from all these films but he could not get the status of superstar. Sher Shah changed his career overnight Interestingly, the film Shershaah from Amazon Prime Video changed the direction of Sidharth Malhotra's career overnight. In this film, Siddharth Malhotra was a biopic film made on the martyr army officer Captain Vikram Batra of 1999 Kargil war. Captain Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra. At the age of 23, he had sacrificed his life while protecting the country.

Box office success with Ek Villain

Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain made Sidharth Malhotra the new Angry Young Man of Bollywood. His action avatar was well received by the fans and everyone expected that Siddharth has now understood what the audience wants from him and he will live up to the expectations of the audience. However, after this, the record of successful films of Siddharth Malhotra kept on breaking one after the other and for some reason or the other, he kept on failing at the box office.

The name has been associated with many action films.

Sidharth Malhotra then appeared on screen romancing Katrina Kaif for Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. However, Baar Baar Dekho was not seen much by the audience and Siddharth’s another film went cold at the box office. After this, Siddharth Malhotra once again returned in his Angry Young Man avatar with the film Marjaavaan. His action avatar in this film was well-liked by the fans, after which Siddharth’s name is constantly being associated with many action films.

lots of good projects

After the success of Sher Shah, now Sidharth Malhotra has a plethora of good films. While on one hand he is shooting for Mission Majnu, he will be seen opposite Ajay Devgan in Thank God. Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra will be doing an aerial action film for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Sourav Ganguly Biopic

It is believed that Luv Ranjan has two options for the Sourav Ganguly biopic. The first option is Vicky Kaushal and the second option is Siddharth Malhotra. If sources are to be believed, Luv Ranjan needs a player who can play like a left arm batsman. And he is seeing these qualities in Siddharth Malhotra. Vicky Kaushal is also a good player but Siddharth’s left hand game is amazing. Especially when he is a right-handed person in his personal life.