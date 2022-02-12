See the Athlete’s View – Gadget Clock





Olympic hockey, bobsled and luge, among other fast-paced events, are one thing to watch. But what are they like when you’re the one doing them?

Check out some incredible views from the athletes’ perspectives at the 2022 Winter Olympics for some truly wild rides. (And here’s what to watch tonight!)

POV: Zoom 80 miles per hour down ‘The Dragon’ bobsled course

Jump into the sled and zoom 80 miles per hour down the Yanqing National Sliding Centre’s notoriously serpentine bobsled course known as “The Dragon.”

POV: Ski ‘The Rock’ Yanqing downhill course with Ted Ligety

Dan Hicks and Ted Ligety analyze the unique traits of the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center downhill course from a point of view perspective.

POV: You’re an Olympian

Step on the ice and snow and see Olympic sports and events how the athletes do with this incredible POV compilation of hockey, luge, snowboard cross and more.