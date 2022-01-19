See, the robber ran away after snatching the worker’s phone, then the ASI caught him by running at full speed

See, the robber ran away after snatching the worker’s cellphone, then the ASI caught him by running at full speed

The thief is running forward and an ASI of the police behind. In the finish the thief is defeated and the police catch him. This isn’t a narrative however a real incident. In Bangalore, a snatcher was running away by snatching the cellular of a poor laborer. The ASI noticed it and ran after him. Then caught. Video is viral on social media. Whereas folks praised the police overtly, some folks raised questions on making the video. Some folks reprimanded the normal public.

Satpal Singh wrote that the well being and power of the physique turns out to be useful at each flip. Be it for your self, to your family members, for others, or for the nation. Rajiv suggested the public that it’s a matter of nice disgrace for the public that they have been solely watching the thief running away. Like we frequently see in films.

Mahendra Sahu wrote – Salute to such khakis. Salute to Sir ji’s health too. In any other case, the police usually comes solely after the incident. The arms of the regulation are lengthy, wrote Puneet Gupta – Thanks for additional strengthening the belief of the normal public on the uniform.

Prakash Maheshwari wrote – Right here ASI Varun is worthy of reward, then the public turned a spectator, worthy of disgrace. folks watching. If the policeman is chasing then the individual running forward will likely be the offender. However everybody remained mesmerizing. Is it not the responsibility of those folks to assist the ASI by laying siege? One wrote – Policemen or Usain Bolt? Due to Varun ji for his bravery and conscientiousness.

A robber was running away by snatching the cellular of a poor laborer. @MangaluruPolice ASI Varun noticed this and instantly ran after the thief and caught him. Very commendable ASI Varun. We're all happy with you.

It’s a matter of nice disgrace for the public that they have been solely watching the thief running.

as you usually see in films

Placing a query mark on the police, Dinesh Babu stated that if the eyewitnesses are talked to, then some twist will certainly be discovered. One wrote – This a lot pre-plan does not occur even in a South film… Digital camera folks ought to run with Usain Bolt this time. The results of running 4800 meters.

Video maker ought to pay extra consideration to his well being, poor man acquired breathless

who was running

One wrote – The video maker ought to pay extra consideration to his well being, the poor man acquired breathless. 11 gun salute to those that did the protection. One other taunted – until there it’s advantageous. However the digicam man is running behind. Nobody helps. Nobody helps in such a crowd. making video. Prashant taunted that the cameraman would additionally must be praised.

Atul Pandey, questioning the UP Police, said- I want to know from the UP Police that even after running a lot or running 2,4 steps, the thief would have misplaced the potential to stroll and he was not jailed on the shoulders of the policemen. Arrive.

See the submit, when the robber ran away from the worker's cellphone, the ASI ran at full speed, caught it by running



