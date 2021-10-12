See, this is Asia’s first Hybrid Flying Car: will do vertical take-off and landing, will take off without a run-way roof This is Asia’s first Hybrid Flying Car: Vinata Aeromobility’s Vehicle will do vertical take-off and landing and will fly without run-way roof – see, this is Asia’s first hybrid flying car: vertical take-off and landing

Technology is rapidly changing the world and in this sequence, the day is not far when people all over the world will use flying vehicles. Such vehicles will be available not only abroad but also in India to make people’s lives easier. Whether it is emergency medical services or moving goods and people from one place to another, all these tasks will be made easier through these flying cars.

This is because different companies in the world are working towards making flying vehicles and air taxis. They are even preparing urban airports for them, from where they can takeoff and land. Meanwhile, Vinata Aeromobility, a Chennai-based company in its country, is also working on a flying vehicle and is developing Asia’s first hybrid flying car.

The plan that Vinata Aeromobility is currently working on is expected to be completed by 2023. Asia’s first hybrid flying car was introduced at the world’s largest Helitech Expo in London on October 5 and 6, 2021. The company also shared a video related to it on YouTube on October 5, in which the flying car was shown flying in an animated style.

The company had earlier last month shown the prototype (model) of the flying car to Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who praised the team’s efforts. The special thing is that this flying car can also do vertical take-off and landing, while it can also take off without a run-way roof.

Things related to the hybrid flying car to be made under the ‘Made in India’ concept:

1 – Vinata Aeromobility’s Hybrid Flying Car is a Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) machine. Its rotor configuration is a co-axial quad-rotor. The flying car has four wings and can take off and land. Its co-axial (co-axial) quad-rotor system is powered by eight BLDC motors that come mated to eight fixed pitch propellers.

2- The hybrid flying car can fly for 60 minutes at a top speed of 120 kmph. It can fly at a maximum altitude of 3,000 feet above ground level. The two-seater flying car weighs 1100 kg and can lift a maximum of 1300 kg. It is claimed to have a range of 100 km and a highest service ceiling of 3,000 feet.

3- Vinata’s Hybrid Flying Car features digital instrument panels with Artificial Intelligence on the inside, which make the flying and driving experience of the car more engaging and hassle-free. There is also a large digital touchscreen system, which can be used for navigation, among other things. The flying car has a panoramic window canopy that gives a 300-degree view.

4- For the purpose of safety, the Hybrid Electric Flying Car also has an airbag enabled cockpit with ejection parachute. In addition, it uses a DEP (Distributed Electric Propulsion) system, which provides safety through redundancy to the passengers. Meaning there are multiple propellers and motors on the plane and if one or more motors or propellers fail or fail then the rest of the working motors and propellers can land the aircraft safely.

5- To make its use sustainable, the hybrid flying car will use bio-fuel along with electricity. It also has backup power, which provides power to the motor in case the generator power is interrupted.