See this look of Yami Gautam who came out for Saturday Night Party

Yami Gautam is enjoying the success of her film ‘A Thursday’ these days. Yami’s look, which came out for the party late at night, is also becoming very viral.

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is getting a lot of praise these days for her film ‘A Thursday’. Meanwhile, now a look of Yami Gautam has come in a lot of discussions. Actually, recently when Yami went out to party late at night, she was spotted by the paparazzi and now her video is becoming very viral on social media.

Yami Gautam was wearing a short dress for this late night party, in which she was looking very hot. Along with this, Yami completed her look with high heels and open hair.

Although Yami was looking very beautiful during this time, while there she was also seen feeling uncomfortable in the deep neck of her dress. In the video that surfaced, you can see that after leaving the car, Yami was seen repeatedly handling her deep neck to avoid the oops moment in front of the paparazzi.

Yami Gautam has a disease due to which she has to work hard to keep herself beautiful. Skin condition. Due to which the pimples come out on their face. Yami had told in an interview that she has accepted herself for this and is happy now.

Let us inform that Yami Gautam took seven rounds with director Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021. He surprised everyone by marrying secretly.

Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut with ‘Vicky Donor’. After that he did many movies. Which includes films like Total Siyapa, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil, Sarkar 3, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Bala, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Ginni Weds Sunny, ‘Bhoot Police’.

Born in Himachal Pradesh, Yami’s childhood was spent in Chandigarh. In the year 2008, he played the lead role in the TV show Chand Ke Paar Chalo. At the same time, before coming to Bollywood, he worked in the Kannada film ‘Ullasa Utsaha’.