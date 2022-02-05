See Who Has Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals – Gadget Clock



The first medals of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were awarded to on Saturday morning.

Norway’s Therese Johaug won the women’s skiathlon for the first gold medal of the Games. Natalia Nepryaeva snagged the ROC’s first medal of the games as she placed second, while Teresa Stadlober of Austria won bronze.

Over 300 medals will be awarded to Olympians participating in the 2022 Winter Games. With 15 sports and 109 events, ranging from skiing to bobsledding to figure skating, world-class athletes will go for gold during a two-week global competition on the grandest stage.

Norway entered Beijing having won the most medals in the history of the Winter Olympics with 368, topping the medal standings at the 2018 PyeongChang Games with 39. The European nation picked up right where it left off on Day 1, earning two gold medals to take the early lead in 2022.

The United States owns the second-most Winter Olympics medals with 305, including 105 gold, 112 silver and 88 bronze. Team USA didn’t add to that total on the first day in Beijing after being shut out.

Here’s a look at the current medal table at the 2022 Winter Olympics: