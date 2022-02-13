Seeing Bhagyashree in film Maine Pyaar Kiya her daughter Avantika went out of the room the actress herself revealed

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani recently gave an interview, in which she told that when she saw the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ for the first time, she left the room.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree is known for her hit film Maine Pyar Kiya. Fans still remember his brilliant acting and style in this film. Bhagyashree became famous overnight after working with Salman Khan in the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. At the same time, his daughter Avantika Dasani has shared her experiences related to this film. Recently, Avantika has told that when she saw ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, she left the film in the middle and went out of the room.

Actress Avantika Dasani recently gave an interview to ‘The Indian Express’, in which she talked about her mother Bhagyashree’s film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. In this interview, she said that ‘I saw this film twice, at that time I was very young’. She added, “When I first saw ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, I couldn’t watch it because I couldn’t see my mother so sad. I didn’t like it at all and I went out of the room’.

Avantika, who dreams of becoming a brilliant actress like her mother, says, “We have always seen that wherever we go, a mother is showered with love and appreciation even 30 years after the release of the film. It reminds us of the fact that when you do a great job, that’s the respect you get.

Significantly, Bhagyashree started her acting career in 1989 with Sooraj Barjatya’s film Maine Pyar Kiya. Salman Khan was seen with her in this film. She became a star by working in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. The actress has also featured in TV shows like ‘Kachhi Dhoop’, ‘Kaagaz Ki Kashti’ and ‘Laut Aao Trisha’. Along with this, he has also been seen acting in the Kannada film ‘Ammavara Ganda’. At the same time, she was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivi’.

On the other hand, talking about the work of Avantika Dasani, she is following in the footsteps of her mother Bhagyashree and has made her acting debut. The actress will soon be seen in the web series ‘Mithya’. Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chatterjee will be seen in the lead roles in this web show. Let us tell you, the trailer of the web series has been released and it is also being liked a lot. ‘Mithya’ is slated to release on February 18 on ZEE5.