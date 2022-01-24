Seeing Disha Patanis dance on Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen remix fans remembered Shahrukh and Kajol started asking questions

A video of actress Disha Patani goes viral on social media. On this video, Disha will be seen dancing to the remix of Shah Rukh and Kajol’s ‘Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen’.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani may be very a lot appreciated on social media. His fan following can be in lakhs. In the meantime, Disha has introduced a brand new music for the fans. Truly Disha Patani has danced on the remix model of a well-known music ‘Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s movie Baazigar.

This remix is ​​the title monitor of Netflix’s new internet sequence ‘Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen’. On this video Disha will be seen sporting a black and silver shimmery slip brief costume. On the identical time, he has left his hair open. Aside from this, she was additionally sporting a golden and white costume within the music, with which she tied her hair in two pigtails.

It may be seen within the video that Disha says the road of the present ‘Hamare pal banege?’. Let me inform, ‘Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen’ stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Aanchal Singh within the lead roles. Posting this video, Netflix India wrote within the caption ‘Cannot maintain calm as a result of this kaali kali aankhen dance combine is ​​right here. Let’s take this groovy problem with us’. Disha has started Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen Groovy Instagram Reels Problem with this video.

Feedback are coming constantly on this viral video. If somebody likes Disha Patani’s dance, then somebody is stunned by these dialogues. And a few individuals do not prefer it in any respect. Commenting on a person, wrote, ‘By remixing the entire music has been spoiled, then a well-known music has been destroyed’. Worst period of Bollywood music that lacks artistic and soothing songs.

So one other wrote ‘Why! My favourite Shah Rukh-Kajol music is ruined. I am unable to… what made’. On the identical time, one mentioned ‘Authentic artist why not within the music’.

Whereas speaking concerning the music, Disha Patani instructed information company ANI that she was a fan of the 90s thriller as she loved catchy music and drama. She mentioned she is “tremendous thrilled” to listen to the brand new rendition of the music from Netflix. Speaking about Disha Patani’s work, she has additionally accomplished taking pictures for her movie ‘Yodha’, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna in lead roles.