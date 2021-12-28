Seeing Divyang driving a rickshaw made of jugaad, Anand Mahindra offered a job

Anand Mahindra has shared a video of a man who is driving a rickshaw even after being handicapped. Rickshaw is also made from jugaad.

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra has once again been seen offering help to a disabled person through social media. A disabled person has made a rickshaw out of jugaad, with the help of which he does his work. When the video of this reached Anand Mahindra, he offered him a job.

When Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, got this video, he was surprised. The man did not let his disability become a problem. He himself has made a rickshaw, in which he has installed the engine of Scooty. The video of this person is also becoming increasingly viral on social media. It is seen in the video that the man is handicapped with both hands and feet.

Sharing this video, Anand Mahindra wrote- “Found this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it is from, but I am amazed by this gentleman who has not only faced his disabilities but is grateful for what he has”.

Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRETFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery? pic.twitter.com/w3d63wEtvk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2021

He further tagged his associates Ram and Mahindra Logistics and asked – “Ram, can I make him a business associate for last mile delivery?” Yes, the answer has come from there on this.

According to the information received, the person is from Delhi. It is seen in the video that another person is asking him about this rickshaw. The handicapped man said that he has been running it for five years. With the help of this, he takes care of his family. In the video, the man also shows how he drives this rickshaw without hands and feet.

Millions of people have seen this video on Twitter and have also received a lot of likes and retweets. This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has offered help by sharing such a video. Earlier, he had also offered to give a car to a person from Maharashtra. This person had made a jeep out of jugaad.