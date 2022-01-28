Seeing Hrithik Roshan coming from Maruti and Ameesha Patel coming from Mercedes people started making fun

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel was called arrogant in the early days of her career. The actress herself has told about this.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel started her career with the film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’. He got tremendous success with this film. Ameesha belongs to a wealthy Gujarati family. At the same time, in the early days of his career, many things were talked about by the media about his rich image. Talking about this, she says that people used to consider her arrogant because she was immersed in her book on the sets.

Recently, Ameesha Patel spoke to Pinkvilla. During this, he told how he was treated by the media in the early days of his career. Ameesha said ‘I was portrayed as arrogant, arrogant and the rich brat of South Bombay. Because on the sets, I used to not indulge in useless talk and talk about people or humiliate them. I was always involved in the happiness of others and I used to be happy that others do good work’.

He also told how people used to compare him and Hrithik. Ameesha said, ‘I always used to read books. I am a bookworm. I can read a book in three days. So at that time it was said to me that Ameesha ji is very arrogant, I do not know what she considers herself. That too just because I am from a big family. On the first day of shooting of the film, I came driving a Mercedes.

The actress further said, ‘People used to make fun of me that Hrithik came in Maruti, Ameesha came in Mercedes. But there was nothing to show. That was my upbringing, my hobby. I have never had to think ill of anyone and neither do I like to do that.

Significantly, Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with her father’s film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’. Hrithik Roshan was also seen with her in this film. After this he worked in films like ‘Gadar’ and ‘Humraaz’. However, his film career could not reach the height that was expected of him in the beginning.

At the same time, Ameesha Patel will soon be seen in the sequel of Gadar with Sunny Deol. The production of the film has also started and both the actors often share photos from the shooting sets.