Seeing son Aryan Khan, mother Gauri Khan cried bitterly, unseen video | Seeing son Aryan Khan like this, mother Gauri Khan cried bitterly, unseen video surfaced

New Delhi: Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been in the custody of NCB since the past. He was detained by the NCB during a raid in the drugs case. Since then, Gauri Khan is constantly making every effort to get bail for her son. After his best efforts, once again Aryan’s bail application has been rejected. Since then, an unseen video of Gauri is going viral in which she is seen crying bitterly.

Seeing the condition of the son, the dam of patience was broken

Today the decision of Aryan Khan’s bail is to come. His bail application was rejected the previous day as well. Now a video from last evening has surfaced on Facebook. In which Aryan can be seen leaving the NCB court. A car is seen parked there in front. Inside which Gauri Khan is seen crying. She is seen hiding her eyes with her hand and is seen crying incessantly.

Gauri’s sobs are not stopping

This video has been shared by a page of Bollywood paparazzi on its Facebook wall. In the video, Gauri is seen in a white shirt and blue jeans. She is sitting in the car with both feet on the seat, with her head resting on her knees. His driver is looking at him again and again. After a while a woman sits in Gauri’s car and the car starts moving.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt Tweet: Pooja Bhatt’s special message for NCB, the matter is related to Aryan Khan’s selfie

emotional people

Social media users are getting very emotional after watching the video. Today is Gauri’s birthday, but her son is away from her in NCB custody. In such a situation, comments encouraging Gauri are coming on the video. At the same time, there is no dearth of people questioning Gauri’s upbringing. We are showing this video to you because it is going viral on social media. Although Zee News does not confirm this video.

Also read: FACT CHECK: Shah Rukh Khan hugs son Aryan Khan outside court? This is the truth of VIDEO

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of Zee News like to