Seeing the dream of becoming a singer, Dr. Hariom became an IAS, shared the song on Twitter, then social media became crazy about the voice

1997 batch IAS Dr. Hariom is known for both his job and passion. While his strictness as an officer is famous, many of his music albums have also made a splash in the market.

UPSC: Sustaining hobby along with profession is no less than a big challenge. That too when the burden of administrative work is on the shoulders. Similar is the story of Dr. Hariom, an IAS officer of UP cadre, but those who had passed a tough exam like UPSC, this challenge proved to be small in front of them.

There have also been many albums of 1997 batch IAS officer Dr Hariom. It is said about Dr. Hariom that he became an IAS while dreaming of becoming a singer. Another video of his song is going viral on social media. This video is from Kashmir, where Hari Om is singing with his friends near Dal Lake.

The journey started from here- Dr. Hariom was born in Katari, a small village in Amethi district of UP, where there was not much awareness about administrative work. After his initial studies, he came to Allahabad for graduation. His childhood was also spent a lot between ghazals, songs, bhajan kirtin. Music had settled in his veins in the rural setting.

dream of civil service In an interview given to The Optimist News, he tells that his father used to motivate him to prepare for IAS and PCS. But Hariom just kept trying to be a good student. His teachers also used to say that he is a promising student and has the potential to crack the civil services examinations.

Allahabad- Open road from JNU- When Hariom went to study in Allahabad University, the atmosphere there had a big impact on him. Most of his colleagues used to talk about IAS and PCS. From here he decided that he would prepare for the civil service. After completing his graduation, Hari Om came to JNU in 1992. He explains- “The students here were more serious about IAS. Being in Delhi, one could get all the guidance needed for the exam here. It was at this time that Dr. Hariom made a determined determination to crack the Civil Services Examination. After which he cleared UPSC in 1997 and got selected for IAS.

After this Hariom worked as DM in many districts of UP. It was during his service in Gorakhpur that the then MP Yogi Adityanath was arrested and sent to jail. Then Yogi had to stay in jail for 11 days.

Music along with job Even after getting selected in the IAS, Hari Om’s interest in music and writing did not diminish. According to The Hindu, his passion for music has been since he remembers. While doing his doctorate in Hindi literature, he became interested in Ghazals. He explains, “As part of my studies, I started reading Hindi poems and poetry. Eventually I started listening to Ghazal singers like Mehndi Hassan, Ghulam Ali, Hussain Brothers, Jagjit Singh.

Hariom often sings ghazals. He has written and composed ghazals. He has also written several books, one of which is a collection of stories. In 2016 he did his first public album as an artist. Which was a big hit. This album is based on his poetry. The cycle that started after this continues till date.