Seeing the glamorous look of Priyanka Chopra, the fans were blown away, were seen flaunting a handbag of two lakhs

New Delhi. Priyanka Chopra has been living in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas since their marriage. And along with Bollywood films, she is also showing her acting skills in Hollywood. Recently, Priyanka has been seen on the streets of London. Where the fans have also become convinced after seeing her stylish look.

Actually Priyanka Chopra is in London these days. And on the streets of London, she has appeared with a special style.

Seeing this glamorous look of Priyanka, the senses of the fans are blown away. In the picture going viral, Priyanka is seen flaunting her expensive bag.

Priyanka flaunts ‘Fendi’ bag

These pictures of Priyanka walking on the road of London are getting a lot of headlines. In these pictures, a very beautiful brown color bag is seen in Priyanka’s hand, which is quite expensive. This bag is a bag from Italy’s famous brand Fendi. The caption of these photos, Priyanka has congratulated Fendi for her latest collection.

Knowing the price, the senses will fly away

Knowing the value of the Fendi bag that Priyanka has carried, you will also be blown away. Its price on the internet is 2650 US dollars i.e. about 1.97 lakh rupees. Even when Priyanka had come to watch the Wimbledon match, she carried the same bag. Which was very much discussed.

#glamorous #Priyanka #Chopra #fans #blown #flaunting #handbag #lakhs