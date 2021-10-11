Seeing the old form of MS Dhoni the tears of the little fan spilled see Video | Video: Tears of little fan spilled after seeing Mahi’s old look, then got this special gift

Ranchi: In the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021, we finally got to see what everyone was waiting for from the whole season. In the first qualifier, MS Dhoni appeared in his old colors. During this, Dhoni once again came to the end of the trapped match and on the strength of his smoky batting, took the team to the final of the tournament.

Emotional little fan

At the same time, after his victory, a moment was also seen where everyone got emotional. In fact, when Mahi was hitting fours and sixes in the field, a small girl present in the Dubai stadium hugged her mother and started crying bitterly.

Received a ‘special gift’ from Dhoni

Here, after the match, this girl got a special gift from Dhoni, whose video is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Seeing the feelings of the girl, Dhoni signed the match ball and gave the ball to his fan. People are sharing this video of Dhoni a lot on social media.

Dhoni’s gift to his littles big hearted Fans pic.twitter.com/zbxcPvb9aW — Ashok Rana (@AshokRa72671545) October 10, 2021

‘The king is back’

Not only this, even Virat Kohli, the captain of Team India and the rival of Chennai Super Kings in IPL, could not stop himself seeing Dhoni’s explosive style. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli tweeted and wrote, ‘The king is back. I also jumped with joy seeing MS Dhoni, the best finisher ever in cricket.