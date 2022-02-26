Seeing the performance of Salman Khan, the condition of the woman became such, Manish Paul standing on the stage said – Look, don’t faint

Salman Khan gave such a great performance during the Dabangg tour that everyone got a different level of excitement.

Superstar Salman Khan stunned everyone with his performance at his Dabangg Tour Reloaded concert at Dubai Expo 2020. During this, a woman appeared very excited in the show and was seen doing some strange things.

This lady fan of Salman Khan started shouting that she has come to the concert only to see the performance of Salman Khan. Salman said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that the volume of music in these music concerts is so high that his attention cannot go towards such things.

In the music concert, he took a scintillating entry on the stage, as Salman’s fans went crazy calling his name and hooting. Sitting on the stage, he got down on the stage. He appeared surrounded by two winged props.

A video of this show has surfaced. In which a woman standing near the stage suddenly started crying. The girl standing there tried to silence him but the girl kept shouting that she has to meet Salman Khan. After which the host of the show Maniesh Paul had to come in the middle. Maniesh Paul promises to introduce her to Salman Khan. At the same time, Manish Paul also got scared once. He told the security guard that brother should pay attention so that he should not faint. However, the girl kept shouting that I have come only for Salman Khan sir.

Event management company JA Events shared photos and videos of Salman and other actors at the event. In these videos you can see that Guru Randhawa, Disha Patani, Maniesh Paul, Aayush Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde and Sai Manjrekar also performed in the concert.

The concert ended in a grand style. During this, all the celebrities and all the fans were seen dancing and rocking on the stage with Salman Khan.

Earlier, before the performance, Salman had expressed his excitement. He shared two pictures of Burj Khalifa in the background on his social media profile. He wrote, “Looking forward to perform in Dubai, back again for #dabanggtourreloaded at #Expo2020. @expo2020dubai #Dubai @theJAEvents @SohailKhan at 9 PM at DEC Arena.”

Videos of Salman rehearsing with other actors also surfaced on social media. He was also seen chilling with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. She is also set to play a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan.