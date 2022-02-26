Entertainment

Seeing the performance of Salman Khan, the condition of the woman became such, Manish Paul standing on the stage said – Look, don’t faint

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Seeing the performance of Salman Khan, the condition of the woman became such, Manish Paul standing on the stage said – Look, don’t faint
Written by admin
Seeing the performance of Salman Khan, the condition of the woman became such, Manish Paul standing on the stage said – Look, don’t faint

Seeing the performance of Salman Khan, the condition of the woman became such, Manish Paul standing on the stage said – Look, don’t faint

Seeing the performance of Salman Khan, the condition of the woman became such, Manish Paul standing on the stage said – Look, don’t faint

Salman Khan gave such a great performance during the Dabangg tour that everyone got a different level of excitement.

Superstar Salman Khan stunned everyone with his performance at his Dabangg Tour Reloaded concert at Dubai Expo 2020. During this, a woman appeared very excited in the show and was seen doing some strange things.

This lady fan of Salman Khan started shouting that she has come to the concert only to see the performance of Salman Khan. Salman said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that the volume of music in these music concerts is so high that his attention cannot go towards such things.

In the music concert, he took a scintillating entry on the stage, as Salman’s fans went crazy calling his name and hooting. Sitting on the stage, he got down on the stage. He appeared surrounded by two winged props.

A video of this show has surfaced. In which a woman standing near the stage suddenly started crying. The girl standing there tried to silence him but the girl kept shouting that she has to meet Salman Khan. After which the host of the show Maniesh Paul had to come in the middle. Maniesh Paul promises to introduce her to Salman Khan. At the same time, Manish Paul also got scared once. He told the security guard that brother should pay attention so that he should not faint. However, the girl kept shouting that I have come only for Salman Khan sir.

READ Also  Sanjay Dutt appointed as the brand ambassador of Zanzibar, shared a picture with the President! Sanjay Dutt appointed brand ambassador of Zanzibar

Event management company JA Events shared photos and videos of Salman and other actors at the event. In these videos you can see that Guru Randhawa, Disha Patani, Maniesh Paul, Aayush Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde and Sai Manjrekar also performed in the concert.

The concert ended in a grand style. During this, all the celebrities and all the fans were seen dancing and rocking on the stage with Salman Khan.

Earlier, before the performance, Salman had expressed his excitement. He shared two pictures of Burj Khalifa in the background on his social media profile. He wrote, “Looking forward to perform in Dubai, back again for #dabanggtourreloaded at #Expo2020. @expo2020dubai #Dubai @theJAEvents @SohailKhan at 9 PM at DEC Arena.”

Videos of Salman rehearsing with other actors also surfaced on social media. He was also seen chilling with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. She is also set to play a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan.


#performance #Salman #Khan #condition #woman #Manish #Paul #standing #stage #dont #faint

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Hina Khan Shares Official Statement on Her

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment