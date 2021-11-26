Seeking Backers for New Fund, Jared Kushner Turns to Middle East



That spring, a few months later, Mr. Kushner successfully escorted his father-in-law to a summit in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, where the president was photographed participating in a traditional sword dance. At the same time, Mr. Kushner personally helped negotiate a 10-year deal to buy $ 110 billion in U.S. weapons for Saudi Arabia. That June, Prince Mohammed was appointed Crown Prince.

Mr. Kushner and Prince Mohammed communicated regularly and informally via text messages, and addressed each other by name. In the wake of Khashoggi’s assassination, Mr Kushner defended Prince Mohammed at the White House, despite intelligence reports that he was involved in a plot to assassinate the journalist.

In a broader interpretation of the movement as an attempt to protect the prince, Mr. Trump categorized those reports throughout his tenure. This year, he was sealed off by President Biden, who called Saudi Arabia a “paraha” and took a cooler approach to the state than his predecessor.

While in the White House, Mr. Kushner spent much of his energy trying to persuade Israel to register Arab nations in a major deal to give Palestinians economic benefits in exchange for Palestinian concessions. Although that effort was not as successful as previous Middle East peace efforts, negotiations with the Emirati and some neighbors eventually led to a more limited Abraham agreement on normalizing relations with Israel.

Mr. Kushner has adopted a low profile since leaving the White House. With his wife, Ivanka Trump, and their children, he moved to Miami, beyond the glare of the New York and Washington media. In recent months, he has established intimacy there.

He has told allies that he does not want to re-enter politics. Based on agreements that helped him negotiate with the government, Mr. Kushner started the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace, a non-profit group that seeks to enhance trade relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

Mr Kushner hopes his new firm, Affinity, will look for cross-border investment opportunities in the Middle East, said a source familiar with the firm’s plans. The man called for the establishment of an investment relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia.