Seema forced Rezai to flee Afghanistan

The Taliban sent a death message The Taliban had declared death for him if he continued boxing. She said this in a recent interview – when the Taliban took over Kabul, I was training with my trainer. Some people told the Taliban that a girl was training with a male trainer. The Taliban then threatened to kill me or else I would be killed.

Hope from America Rezai then decided to leave Afghanistan to fulfill his dream. She has now reached Qatar. There she is waiting for an American visa. Seema, who started her boxing career at the age of 16, hopes to pursue a boxing career in the United States.

Taliban decree The Taliban has issued a decree that only women can go to school or work outside, which will follow Sharia rules. This means that women must wear hijab and burqa in every case. The Taliban also called women’s cricket anti-Islamic.

Border training video

Fear of the Taliban in Afghanistan is completely overshadowed. The lives of ordinary people are forbidden under the Taliban regime, but the greatest danger is to the women who want to live their dreams. One of them is boxer Seema Rezai. Borders, who is part of the national team, dreamed of winning an Olympic medal before coming to power, but now she has to flee her country.