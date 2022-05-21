Seema Khan changed her surname on social media as soon as she divorced Sohail Khan! Seema Khan did this big job as soon as she got divorced from Sohail Khan, made such a change!

Lately a information got here from Salman Khan’s home that his brother Sohail Khan has filed for divorce from his spouse Seema Khan. This included the approval of each. After this information got here out, individuals had been shocked as a result of a while again Arbad Khan additionally divorced Malaika Arora. Nevertheless, now Sohail and Seema have parted methods. However the information that has come out now’s in dialogue. It’s reported that Seema has changed her identify on Instagram.

Sure, she has dropped the Khan surname and reverted to her outdated surname. Considerably, each of them got married within the yr 1998. Seema and Sohail Khan filed for divorce final week.

Just a few days later, Seema has now changed her identify on Instagram. ‘Seema Kiran Sajdeh’ is now written on her official Instagram account. His earlier deal with was Seemakhan 76.

“The choice was taken on the final minute and nobody was knowledgeable about it,” the supply stated. The 2 determined to maintain the choice non-public and file for divorce. They’ve been dwelling individually for the previous few years.”

Sohail Khan is thought for his performing and manufacturing. He has additionally directed movies. Sohail is at present busy along with his tasks and he’s certain to be seen with many tasks within the coming time. Nevertheless, which manner each of them go together with their relationship, solely time will inform.

