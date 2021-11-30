Seerat’s entry at Abhimanyu’s birthday party, first meeting with Akshara on the sets

YRKKH: Recently Shivangi Joshi was also seen on the sets of the show ‘Yeh Rishta’. In such a situation, these pictures of Shivangi Joshi became very viral on social media.

There is a festive atmosphere on the sets of the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. These days the birthday party of ‘Abhimanyu’ is being celebrated. It is being shown in the show that Akshara is organizing this party. While Akshara is trying hard to bring a smile on Abhi’s face in the show, Rajan Shahi also takes full care of the happiness and fun of his crew members and team.

Recently Shivangi Joshi was also seen on the sets of the show ‘Yeh Rishta’. In such a situation, these pictures of Shivangi Joshi became very viral on social media. In the photos, Shivangi was seen attending the cake cutting ceremony and was seen posing and posing with show maker Rajan Shahi and others.

In such a situation, the fans are speculating after seeing these pictures that ‘Seerat’ may once again enter the show. Many fans were also seen saying on the comment section that ‘Seerat’ may clash with Akshara in Abhimanyu’s party. So someone said – Makers can bring Seerat in the dream sequence. In such a situation, the fans are quite excited to celebrate Abhimanyu’s birthday.

At the same time, there is news that the rest of the team members were made to meet Seerat called by Rajan Shahi. During this, Shivangi met ‘Akshara’ i.e. system Thakur for the first time. Let us tell you, Rajan Shahi has shared many pictures from the sets of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rajan Shahi, Shivangi Joshi, Abhimanyu and Akshara are also seen in these pictures.

The lack of Mohsin Khan in the photo is hurting the fans. So at the same time Rajan Shahi also admitted that he too missed Mohsin a lot in this party. Remembering Mohsin, Rajan Shahi said- ‘Mohsin was all there, will be waiting for you. Best Team Shivangi Joshi Proud Of You. ,

It is being shown in the show that Akshara has arranged a surprise party for Abhi. In which Akshara will also be seen dancing as an angel. Abhi will feel that Akshara is around him, but Akshara will escape from Abhi’s sight and disappear from the party.