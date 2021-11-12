See’s Turns 100. Plus Other Quintessentially California Foods.



“We refuse to be vaccinated by the police,” the company said in a statement. Since then, indoor meals at the restaurant, along with many others in Contra Costa County, have been suspended.

Of the 370-plus locations in the chain, more than 250 locations are in California. The upcoming showdown has intensified the Republican claim that Democrat-led California is less business-friendly than GOP-dominated states such as Florida and Texas.

Last month, after the shutdown in San Francisco, Florida’s chief financial officer, Jimmy Patronis, wrote a letter of condolence to Lincoln Snyder-Ellingson, president of In-N-Out, noting that Florida was opposed to “strict lockdowns and mandates.”

On Monday, the city of Los Angeles launched a comprehensive new vaccine order that includes indoor meals, an oversight that was followed by Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

“I was not in the room during the call, but I understood that it was a fruitful conversation,” Christina Pusho, a spokeswoman for the governor of Florida, wrote in an email. “If they could identify suppliers for all of their components here, which we believe is possible, they could expand into in-and-out Florida.”

Not so fast, In-N-Out has resisted ever since.

The company’s chief legal adviser and business officer, Arnie Wensinger, said in a statement: “While we are grateful for the kind invitation, there are no plans or intentions to expand In-N-Burger’s operations or move its corporate headquarters to Florida.”

State records show that, as recently as April, In-N-Out was awarded a क्रे 7 million tax credit in return for its commitment to create 224 new jobs in its home state. “California is passionate about supporting local businesses, and in-and-out is a California tradition,” said Erin Mellon, a spokeswoman for Government Gavin News.