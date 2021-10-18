sehwag-bcci-secretary-jay-shah-virat-kohli-all-praised-ms-dhoni-after-match-winning-knock-against-delhi-capitals-in-ipl-2021-qualifier-1 – ‘Om Finishay Nam :’, Indian legends jumped on MS Dhoni’s awesomeness; BCCI secretary Jay Shah said this

After the match-winning innings played by MS Dhoni in the qualifiers, many cricket legends jumped with joy. His rival RCB captain Virat Kohli told that he jumped from his seat after his innings. At the same time, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that old memories should be refreshed.

The way Mahendra Singh Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to the final of IPL 2021, the same slogan is echoing across the country again, ‘King is back’. Yes, the way Dhoni took the responsibility of CSK on his own shoulders yesterday and won by batting at a strike rate of 300, after that it was on everyone’s tongue that Mahi is hitting. Even the legends of Indian cricket could not stop their feelings about this.

Even RCB captain Virat Kohli, who is playing in the IPL 2021 playoffs, himself got so excited that he tweeted that he jumped from his seat. This innings of Dhoni also made Veeru Paaji i.e. Virender Sehwag happy.

Sehwag tweeted and wrote, ‘Om finishaye namah, Brilliant win for Chennai. After Uthappa’s classy and Rituraj’s top class batting, Dhoni told how important temperance is. Great comeback from CSK after last year’s performance.

Om Finishaya Namaha!

Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2021

Anddddd the king is back ️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

At the same time, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also expressed his happiness on this victory of CSK. He tweeted and wrote, ‘The Art of Finishing – MS Dhoni Style. What a wonderful game. A lot of old memories come back when MS Dhoni plays innings like this.

The art of finishing – @msdhoni style. What an absolute cracker of a game. So many memories come alive when you see MSD finish a game like that #dhoni #DCvsCSK — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 10, 2021

In this match played at the Dubai Cricket International Stadium, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl. Delhi Capitals scored 172 for 5 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Chennai won the match by scoring 173 runs for 6 wickets in 19.4 overs. Dhoni played an unbeaten match winning innings of 18 runs in 6 balls.

CSK have made it to the final for a record 9th time after beating Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier of IPL 2021. Earlier, CSK has played 8 finals, out of which this team has also become the champion by winning three times. Now it has to be seen which team will be in front to stop the Thala Army on October 15 this year.