Sehwag Mohali Police: Sehwag-Nehra Comments on Jarvo: ‘Don’t believe in the ghosts of Kick’

Highlights Jarvu reached the field for the third time in the series between India and England

The Yorkshire club banned Jardula for life in Leeds

The name of this pitch event is Daniel Jarvis aka ‘Jarvo 69’

Oval

Former Indian cricket opener Virender Sehwag believes that pitch invaders are ghosts of kicks who do not believe in the words ‘Jarvo 69’. This is not the first time the man has tried to force his way into the field during a live match, but before that, Jarvu had made two similar entries in the ongoing Test series.

On Friday, the second day of the fourth Test of the series at the Oval in London, when Jarvu came on the field, he deliberately pushed English batsman Johnny Bairstow.

After that the game had to be stopped for some time. Sehwag, while commenting on Sony Sports Network, said, “If a similar incident had taken place in Punjab or Delhi, this person might not have tried to come on the field again. Some people only understand the language of force. If Punjab police get batons, they will not try again.” Ashish Nehra was also seen joining Viru’s voice.

The case relates to England’s 34th over in the first innings. After that Umesh Yadav was completing his over. Oli Pope and Johnny Bairstow were present on the wicket. Fans on social media are saying that this time he wanted to be a part of Indian bowling. Security guards hurriedly pulled him off the field. Earlier, the man had run into Lords and Headingley in a similar manner.

According to Sehwag, “I want him to do the same in Mohali once because he will never be able to do it again.” Wearing the Indian team’s jersey at Lord’s, Jarvula wanted to field as he entered the field. When he was stopped by security guards, he started claiming to be a member of the Indian cricket team.

Ban in Leeds

The name of this pitch event is Daniel Jarvis aka ‘Jarvo 69’, whose main objective is to make headlines and promote himself freely. However, this rudeness is costing him dearly. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has banned him from Leeds for life.